Worcester Railers HC to be Recognized at WooSox Fan Appreciation Day

September 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that the club will be recognized on Sunday, Sept. 23 at the final WooSox game of the season at 4 p.m.

The Worcester Railers HC will be recognized for their community efforts after being awarded the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award for the third straight season earlier this year. During the pre-game ceremonies on Sunday, Railers forward Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman will shoot out the first pitch from the pitcher's mound to signify the "passing of the puck" as baseball season comes to an end and hockey season is on the horizon.

"As we complete our Inaugural Season at Polar Park, the Worcester Red Sox are eager to 'pass the puck' to our partners in sport, our friends at the Worcester Railers," said Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, WooSox President. "Even more, we are eager to salute the Railers' award-winning efforts in the community. They have continued to contribute to Worcester through the pandemic, and they are a reminder to us all of the power of sport to enhance the quality of life in a city-our city. We wish them a happy, healthy, hockey season."

In addition, one lucky fan will receive four tickets to Railers Opening Night on October 23 vs. the Maine Mainers at 7:35 p.m. at the DCU Center, and a $100 gift card to the Rail Shop, the Railers team merchandise store.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, season membership, mini plans, ticket packages, and single game tickets visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

