Worcester Railers HC Sign Veteran Forward Mason Baptista for 2020-21 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed veteran forward Mason Baptista (@BapsHockey) to an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Mason Baptista is entering his sixth professional season after spending last season in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits totaling 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games. The 6-foot, 200lb forward spent parts of six seasons in the ECHL with the Quad City Mallards (2014-15), Wichita Thunder (2015-16), Fort Wayne Komets (2015-19), and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2019-20), accumulating 183 points (77 goals, 106 assists) along with 305 penalty minutes in 290 career games. Baptista also spent part of the 2018-19 season in the DEL2 with EHC Freibrug tallying 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 25 games.

Prior to professional hockey, the 30-year-old played four seasons at St. Norbert College from 2011-15, where he won two NCAA Division III National Champions with the Green Knights in 2012 and 2014. In four seasons at St. Norbert, the North York, ON native tallied 104 points (29 goals, 75 assists) in 117 career games.

"Mason is going to be a tremendous player and leader for us this season," Cunniff said. "His knowledge for the game will be a valuable asset for our team and our younger players will be able to lean on him for guidance. He is a player with a very strong work ethic who has been able to elevate his game each season and we know that he will be able to do the same in Worcester this year."

The Railers now have sixteen players signed for the 2020-21 season, as Mason Baptista joins Brent Beaudoin, Drew Callin, Jake Coleman, Connor Doherty, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Nicolas Luka, Myles McGurty, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen, Neil Robinson, and Jordan Smotherman.

