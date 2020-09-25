Worcester Railers HC Sign Rookie Forward Anthony Repaci for the 2020-21 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed rookie forward Anthony Repaci (@anthonyrepaci_) to an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Anthony Repaci, 26, is entering his rookie season after spending the last five seasons playing at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia where he accumulated 118 points (60 goals, 58 assists) in 126 career games and an additional 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 29 playoff games. While serving as team captain this past season, the 5-foot-11,160lb forward set his university-career high of 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games.

Prior to university hockey, the Toronto, ON native spent three seasons playing for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) where he led the club in scoring all three seasons, playing 157 games tallying 185 points (92 goals, 93 assists). Repaci also played 20 playoff games with the Canadiens, registering 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games.

"Adding Anthony to our hockey club is a huge plus for us," Cunniff said. "He is a smart hockey player that has a great knack for getting to the net and was a proven goal scorer at the Canadian university level. Anthony can move up and down the ice quickly and I think his game will translate well over to the pro level."

The Railers now have seventeen players signed for the 2020-21 season, as Anthony Repaci joins Mason Baptista, Brent Beaudoin, Drew Callin, Jake Coleman, Connor Doherty, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Nicolas Luka, Myles McGurty, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen, Neil Robinson, and Jordan Smotherman.

