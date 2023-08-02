Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Blade Jenkins for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Blade Jenkins to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Jenkins, 22, signs in Worcester entering his fourth season as a professional. The Jackson, MI native was drafted 134th overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. In three seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League from 2020-23, Jenkins recorded 20 points (10-10-20) in 89 games. Jenkins began the 2022-23 season with the Railers, helping to lift the team to its ECHL record-breaking 9-0-0 start. In 21 games with Worcester last season, Jenkins scored 23 points (8-15-23) to lead the team in points per game at 1.10.

"Blade was a massive piece of the record setting group we started last season with," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He is a true professional. He is looking to come back to Worcester and pick up right where he left off. On top of a dominant on ice presence, as a fourth year pro, he will bring a lot of knowledge and leadership to our dressing room. We couldn't be more excited to have a player of this caliber joining us for the upcoming campaign."

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'2", 198lb forward played three seasons with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League from 2017-2020. In 182 games with the Spirit, he recorded 143 points (59-84-143), averaging 0.79 points per game. Jenkins was listed to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in his first year with the Spirit in 2017-18. He was an alternate captain with the team during the 2019-20 season.

"I'm hoping to pick up where I left off last year," Jenkins said. "I want to be a big producer for this team, be a leader, set a good example, and have a winning mentality. That's what everyone wants, and that's what we're excited for coming into this year."

The Railers have announced eight players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Jenkins joins Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

