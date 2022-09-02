Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forward Chris Ordoobadi for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has re-signed forward Chris Ordoobadi to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Ordoobodi, 27, returns to the Railers after having joined the team midway through the 2021-22 season. Last season in Worcester, Ordoobadi recorded two points (1G, 1A) across his twelve games played. Having started the season with the Norfolk Admirals, Ordoobadi tallied five points (1G, 4A) in 18 games played. The 6-4, 220lb forward first played in the ECHL for the Maine Mariners during the 2018-19 season, playing in two games in Maine after splitting his four years of college hockey between Neumann University, where he scored 18 points (10G, 8A) in 43 games, and Lawrence University, where he played in fifteen games. The Washington, DC native then made stops with the Roanoake Raildawgs of the SPHL, and both Olofströms IK and Surahammars IF in Sweden, all during the 2019-20 season.

"We had a couple of games last year where I felt we got pushed around," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "Having a tough body like Ordo's around is going to be super helpful in games like that"

The Railers have announced 12 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Chris Ordoobadi joins Quinn Ryan, Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan, Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 12 signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

