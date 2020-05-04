Worcester Railers HC Present Mask 4 ECHL Players Fund

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) officially announced today that Worcester Railers HC COO MIKE MYERS (@Myzie35) will design a SPITTIN CHICLETS THEMED GOALIE MASK to support the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Player Relief Fund.

The goalie mask will be designed and painted by Worcester Railers HC COO Mike Myers with updates of the entire process available through the Worcester Railers HC social media channels. The goalie mask will have a Spittin Chiclets/Barstool Sports and ECHL theme along with an original creation by Myers. (Spittin Chiclets is a hockey themed podcast hosted by former ECHL player Paul Bissonnette and has been a huge supporter of the player relief fund.)

The goalie mask will be auctioned off with the auction to conclude on May 15 at 5pm (ET). All proceeds from the auction will benefit the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Player Relief fund.

Prior to his professional work in minor league hockey, Myers owned and operated Myers Mask Design in Worcester where he built a reputation as one of the country's top mask designers for 11 years. Mike designed and painted masks for Conn Smythe winners Cam Ward and Bill Ranford, along with NHL All-Stars Olaf Kolzig, Jonathan Quick and Dwayne Roloson. Myers painted a mask for Josh Harding of the Minnesota Wild that was voted "Mask of the Decade" by Sports Illustrated in 2010.

The ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Player Relief Fund is to assist ECHL players and their families suffering a financial hardship following the sudden and unexpected cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By working with the hockey community and anyone willing to make a contribution, the joint effort will work to raise funds for those most in need during this unprecedented period.

The ECHL cancelled the 2019-20 season effective Monday, March 16, 2020, whereby over 600 players were advised to return to their home territory, many of them losing the opportunity to earn additional salary and playoff bonuses. All players and their families will receive health insurance through June 30, however the unplanned cancellation of the season will affect certain players harder than others during these uncertain times. The ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Relief Fund will be administered by directors from both organizations to ensure funds are disbursed to Players accordingly.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Relief Fund may do so through the following campaign platform: https://www.echl.com/covid19relieffund

