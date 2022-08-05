Worcester Railers HC Name Jimmy Sharrow Assistant Coach

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that Jimmy Sharrow has been named the assistant coach of the Worcester Railers HC.

Sharrow will join General Manager/Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman behind the Worcester Railers HC bench.

"I'm extremely excited and grateful to join the Railers organization," Sharrow said. "Growing up in Framingham I never had the chance to play my pro career in the area so having the chance to coach at the pro level with Worcester Railers is an honor. I look forward to working along side Jordan and begin working with our players to develop them towards their highest potential."

Sharrow, 37, joins the Railers HC as an assistant coach after a 14-year professional playing career from 2005-2019. A former defenseman, Sharrow captured three straight DEL Championships in 2011, 2012, and 2013 with Eisbären Berlin serving as an assistant captain during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 season. The Framingham native played eight seasons in the DEL from 2010-18 totaling 110 points (26G, 84A) in 385 career games. Originally drafted in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 110th overall, began his pro career with Atlanta's AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, where he was teammates with Lavallee-Smotherman during the 2006-07 season. Sharrow accumulated 202 AHL games from 2005-10 recording 74 points (15G, 59A) splitting time with the Chicago Wolves, Manitoba Moose, and Rockford IceHogs. In parts of two seasons in the ECHL he played 84 games totaling 57 points (15G, 42A) and was named to the ECHL Second All-Star Team during the 2009-10 season splitting time with the Wheeling Nailers and Victoria Salmon Kings.

Prior to professional hockey, Sharrow played three seasons in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads from 2002-05 logging 101 points (30G, 71A) and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team during the 2002-03 season. Before heading to the QMJHL he spent one season at the U.S. National Development program in 2001-02.

Since retirement he has been working out of the New England Sports Center in Marlborough running defensive development clinics for some of the area's top youth, junior, and high school prospects.

"Jimmy brings a wealth of experience and a great positive energy that I think our room will feed off of this season," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "We have known each other for 15 years now and have worked together very well. I think he's going to have a massive impact on our young defenseman and really help bring their games to an entire new level."

