Worcester Railers HC Name Jason Franzone Assistant Coach

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that Jason Franzone has been named the Assistant Coach of the Worcester Railers HC.

Franzone will join General Manager/Head Coach David Cunniff behind the Worcester Railers HC bench.

"I'm super excited to get started," said Franzone. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city, the organization, and the Railers staff. I look forward to working with Coach Cunniff and our players this season."

Jason Franzone, 34, spent the 2020-21 season as an Assistant Coach for the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he helped lead the club to a second-place regular season finish in the Western Conference. Franzone has been associated with the Lancers for the past six years serving primarily as a scout. In addition, he served as an Assistant Coach with the New Jersey Rocket in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) from 2018-20. Prior, the Nanuet, NY native was the Head Coach of the New Jersey Colonials 18U AAA team from 2016-17. Franzone has also spent time as a scout for the U.S. National Development Program (USNTDP) during the 2014-15 season.

"Jason has already been super helpful in building our team for this upcoming year," said Cunniff. "I know our players will really enjoy getting to know and working with Jason this upcoming season."

