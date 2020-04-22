Worcester Railers HC Announces Food for Frontliners Program

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) officially announced today that the club has unveiled a new program called the Railers HC Food for Frontliners.

Through the Railers HC Food for Frontliners,the hockey club will purchase over $10,000 worth of food to be donated to local organizations throughout central Massachusetts. In addition, Advantage Truck Group - ATG (@WeKnowTrucks) of Shrewsbury has pledged to donate food and gift cards from local restaurants to the program every Monday through the end of May which includes a donation to the Saint John's Food for the Poor program of Worcester.

The Worcester Railers HC will purchase food from their partners for local community organizations in need and meals for the staff working on the frontlines of this pandemic. The Railers will make their deliveries with the Railers HC Equipment Van presented by ATG.

"The Railers wanted to find a way to help those in need and thank those community members on the front lines," said Railers president and COO Mike Myers. "I want to thank ATG for their partnership of this program as we look forward to supporting our community during this time of need."

"ATG has a strong tradition of giving back and is committed to fighting food insecurity in our local communities, so it was important to partner with the Railers to help support our food pantries and feed those dedicated to serving others during this crisis," said ATG president and CEO Kevin Holmes. "We are truly inspired by those working on the front lines in our community and proud to join this effort to show our appreciation for all they are doing."

If you know a community organization that may need food or any frontliners that could use a THANK YOU meal, please contact Worcester Railers HC Community Manager Paul Harris at PaulH@RailersHC.com.

