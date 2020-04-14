Worcester Railers HC Announce Small Business Stimulus Power Play

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) officially announced today that the club has unveiled a new program called the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play.

Through the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play, the hockey club will purchase $1,000 worth of gift certificates on May 1, 2020 to 36 different small businesses located throughout central Massachusetts. Each of the 36 small businesses will then be highlighted at one of the Railers 36 home games at the DCU Center next season, where the $1,000 worth of gift certificates will be given away to lucky fans in attendance. In total, $36,000 worth of gift certificates will be purchased through the Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play.

Fans are encouraged to nominate their favorite small business that may be in need of a Railers Small Business Stimulus Power Play or by nominating on the Railers social media channels by using the hashtag #RailersStimulusPowerPlay.(nominations will be considered through April 29 at 12pm). The Railers will announce the 36 small businesses receiving the small business stimulus power play on May 1.

"The Railers wanted to come up with a way to support local businesses during this troubling economic time," said Railers president and COO Mike Myers."We hope that this program will encourage others to support our local small businesses, and at the same time shine some light on these businesses when we get back on the ice this upcoming fall. It is a win win for everyone involved."

For more information, please contact Cam McGuire at CamM@railershc.com.

The Worcester Railers HC will be back this October at the DCU Center! Stay safe.....and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com or follow our social media channels.

