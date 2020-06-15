Worcester Railers HC Announce Season-Ending Roster

June 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today the season-ending roster, which includes 20 players.

The Railers protect fourteen forwards, five defensemen, and one goaltender to the season-ending roster. See below for the full breakdown:

Defensemen (5)

Ivan Chukarov

Connor Doherty

Anthony Florentino

Myles McGurty

Jack Stander

Forwards (14)

Barry Almeida

James Anderson

Brent Beaudoin

Drew Callin

Ross Olsson

Brennan Feasey

Michael Gillespie

Lincoln Griffin

Jake Marchment

Eddie Matsushima

Tyler Poulsen

Jordan Samuels-Thomas

Kyle Thomas

Shane Walsh

Goalies (1)

Ian Milosz

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2020-21 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Stay safe... and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com or follow our social media channels.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.