Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List
June 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and General Manager/Head Coach David Cunniff announced today the club's protected list for the 2020-21 season. The Worcester Railers protected 22 players which included:
Defense (6)
Ivan Chukarov
Connor Doherty
Anthony Florentino
Jack Macnee
Myles McGurty
Jack Stander
Forwards (15)
Barry Almeida
James Anderson
Brent Beaudoin
Drew Callin
Brennan Feasey
Michael Gillespie
Lincoln Griffin
Tommy Kelley
Jake Marchment
Eddie Matsushima
Ross Olsson
Tyler Poulsen
Jordan Samuels-Thomas
Kyle Thomas
Shane Walsh
Goalies (1)
Ian Milosz
Per ECHL: Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.
The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Stay safe... and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com or follow our social media channels.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 2, 2020
- Allen Americans Announce 20-21 Protected List - Allen Americans
- Nailers Announce 2020 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers
- Utah Grizzlies Announce Protected List - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Mariners Announce 2020 Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce 2020 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Team Video Call Tonight at 7:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Komets Announce Protected List - Fort Wayne Komets
- IceMen Named Best Sports Team - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List
- Worcester Railers HC Present Mask 4 ECHL Players Fund
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Small Business Stimulus Power Play Recipients
- Worcester Railers HC Announces Food for Frontliners Program
- Cornerstone Bank Provides Boost to Railers HC Small Business Stimulus Power Play