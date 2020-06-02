Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and General Manager/Head Coach David Cunniff announced today the club's protected list for the 2020-21 season. The Worcester Railers protected 22 players which included:

Defense (6)

Ivan Chukarov

Connor Doherty

Anthony Florentino

Jack Macnee

Myles McGurty

Jack Stander

Forwards (15)

Barry Almeida

James Anderson

Brent Beaudoin

Drew Callin

Brennan Feasey

Michael Gillespie

Lincoln Griffin

Tommy Kelley

Jake Marchment

Eddie Matsushima

Ross Olsson

Tyler Poulsen

Jordan Samuels-Thomas

Kyle Thomas

Shane Walsh

Goalies (1)

Ian Milosz

Per ECHL: Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Stay safe... and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com or follow our social media channels.

