Worcester Railers Announce Affiliation Extension with New York Islanders

Worcester, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC) and ChiefOperating Officer Michael G. Myers announced today that the Club has extended the affiliation agreement with the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) of the National Hockey League (@NHL) through the 2025-26 season. Worcester and the Bridgeport Islanders (@AHLIslanders) of the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) will continue to serve as the minor-league affiliates for the Islanders organization.

Nine players who spent time with the Railers during the 2022-23 season were on either an NHL/AHL contract, including Collin Adams, Ken Appleby, Trevor Cosgrove, Blade Jenkins, Jimmy Lambert, Ryan MacKinnon, Connor McCarthy, Reece Newkirk, and Henrik Tikkanen. Worcester has been affiliated with the Islanders since the Railer's first season in 2017-18.

"The Worcester Railers are proud to extend our longstanding affiliation with the New York Islanders for another three seasons," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "We are eager to continue to work with their prospects within the organization and to have them play a role in the overall team success, both on the ice and in the community."

On Feb. 20, 2023, Arnaud Durandeau made Worcester Railers history as the 737th former ECHL player to reach the National Hockey League, and the first ever former Railer to do so. He skated in a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, totaling four shots. Durandeau went on to play in four games for the Islanders before the end of the season. During the 2019-20 season Durandeau played in 15 games for the Railers, scoring eight points (5-3-8).

"We are excited to extend our relationship with the New York and Bridgeport Islanders for the next three years," Head Coach & General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman said. "It is an organization that believes in the ECHL's value as a tool for helping to develop their young players. We look forward to continuing the growth of this partnership as we build a championship caliber team."

