Worcester Bravehearts Fan Fest Canceled Due to Weather

The Worcester Bravehearts annual Fan Fest, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 20th from 9:00 - 12:00 PM at the College of the Holy Cross, will be canceled due to the forecast of rain all day. The event will not be rescheduled because of the Easter holiday and the upcoming weekend opening day festivities of local youth baseball & softball leagues. Instead, the Bravehearts will look to host former Red Sox pitcher Keith Foulke at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field this summer during a Bravehearts game. More details forthcoming on that.

All Bravehearts single-game tickets will still go on-sale as planned at 9:00 AM on Saturday online at http://www.worcesterbravehearts.com/ or by calling the Bravehearts office at 508-438-3773. Fans can make ticket purchases or arrange to trade in flex vouchers and reading program vouchers by calling the Bravehearts box office.

Thank you for your interest in and support of the Worcester Bravehearts Baseball Team.

