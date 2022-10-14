WooSox Welcome Six New England States at The Big E

The Worcester Red Sox continued their presence at The Big E Friday, September 16, meeting community members and extending team spirit to all six New England states, as well as the Dropkick Murphys.

Adorned by a large Smiley flag, the WooSox pop-up store in the Massachusetts house had multiple forms of merchandise available for purchase. Fans could get t-shirts, sweatshirts, ball caps, baseballs, and several other items discoverable in the WooSox team store at Polar Park.

Among the six states featured at The Big E-Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts-fans of all ages expressed their surprise to see a WooSox presence in Springfield. Many people who approached the pop-up store said they could not wait to visit Worcester next to catch a game at Polar Park.

In addition to Big E patrons, the Dropkick Murphys endorsed WooSox gear as well. The American punk band received a bundle of WooSox jerseys and ball caps prior to their setlist at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

As the Heart of the Commonwealth, Worcester is positioned centrally to Massachusetts and the six New England states honored at The Big E. Each state had a building at the fair that hosted many different stores and eateries of authentic origin. In addition to the WooSox, the Massachusetts house also held multiple booths, including the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Hampden County Beekeepers, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Safety.

Along with the state-themed houses, patrons enjoyed numerous food options and many different rides offered all over the fair. The Big E offered the standard fair foods, not unlike the concessions of Polar Park: popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs. The fair also offered more cultural options, including Greek cuisine and Mexican-style roasted corn. As for the rides, the area was separated between adult and kid attractions, so there was something for thrill-seekers of all ages to enjoy.

The Big E concluded on Sunday, Oct. 2. Both the WooSox and its fans were happy to be in attendance.

