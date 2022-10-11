WooSox Welcome over 3,000 at Second Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Over 3,000 people, 22 food trucks, 37 breweries, plenty of interactive games, and an impressive array of live entertainment dawned the warning track and outfield grass at Polar Park for the team's Second Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, September 10.

"The Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is one of the most exciting and innovative events we have the pleasure of hosting at Polar Park," said WooSox Senior Director of Special Events Hannah Butler. "We had an amazing turnout, beautiful weather, and it was yet another example of our unique ability to bring Polar Park to life when the WooSox are on the road."

The WooSox put this event on in collaboration with PVD Food Truck Events, a Providence-based company that helps connect the food truck community to people all across Southern New England, and executes over 150 events throughout the calendar year.

"It was great to have so many food trucks from both Massachusetts and Rhode Island," said Eric Weiner, founder of PVD Food Truck Events. "It really felt like a regional event, and we enjoyed perfect weather for our second year conducting this event at Polar Park. It's certainly a special venue to host Food Truck and Craft Beer events and we look forward to working with the WooSox in the future."

Fans and patrons in attendance enjoyed live entertainment from two Worcester-based bands: "Tequila Bondfire" and "Between The Waves." Each added local ambiance and flavor to the evening's festivities.

"Playing the Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival was a truly unique experience for us as a band," said drummer Nathan Falardeau from "Between The Waves." "It's not every day that you get the opportunity to play music in the outfield at Polar Park in front of 3,000 people. Seeing everybody enjoy the delicious food and drinks while dancing to our music is a memory that we will hold onto for a very long time. Huge thank you to Larry Boria at L&L Sound, and Eric Olafsen from the WooSox, for being so helpful and accommodating the entire day."

"The experience at Polar Park for the recent Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival was amazing," said bass player Mike Roberts from "Tequila Bondfire." "From the hospitality, great beer, delicious local vendors, this festival was top notch and we were so happy to have been asked to be a part of this sold out event. It's a festival not to be missed and hopefully a tradition for many more years that our band can be a part of."

WooSox fans can keep up with all of the Polar Park events and happenings this off-season by staying tuned into www.woosox.com and www.polarpark.com.

