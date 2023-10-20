WooSox to Present 3rd Annual "Trick-Or-Treat at Polar Park" Saturday, October 28, 2-7 p.m.

October 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

The Worcester Red Sox will present the third annual "Trick-or-Treat at Polar Park" Saturday, October 28, from 2-7 p.m., rain or shine. The event is free, open to the public, and does not require a ticket to attend. Youngsters can trick-or-treat around Polar Park's concourse and enjoy Halloween-themed activities and candy stops along the way. (The DCU Club will be closed.)

At 2:30 p.m., families can walk their dogs around the warning track and later take part in the "Doggie Costume Contest," presented by Canine Companions, at 3:00 p.m. Judges will name three costume winners at 3:30 p.m.-"Best Overall," "Most Original," and "Best Dynamic."

Fans can decorate pumpkins and candy bags, and can play games, color pages, and make their own straw skeletons. They can watch "Casper the Friendly Ghost" on the videoboard at 4:30 p.m.

"We look forward to yet another seasonal community event that draws people to Polar Park and to the Canal District year-round," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "We are particularly pleased to once again welcome our friends from Canine Companions, and we join them in inviting your Polar Park Pooches to the Pup Parade, followed by the awarding of precious prizes. The day is intended to be free family fun in the wonderful world of Worcester."

Food and beverage with fall themes will be available for purchase at the Corona Cabana on Plymouth Street, Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street, and near Section 9 at the Home Plate Bar and Behind the Plate. Fans can purchase hot chocolate, apple cider, apple cider donuts, and candy apples, popcorn, and water.

Halloween-themed music will be played throughout the ballpark. Families can take photos in front of a spooky backdrop at the Nacho and Ice Cream concession stand.

Fans are encouraged to wear costumes and vie for prizes. Halloween merchandise will be available for purchase at the WooSox Team Store at Polar Park and at woosox.milbstore.com.

For more information, visit polarpark.com/halloween.

Casper (1995)

Casper is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James Harvey arrives to communicate with Casper and his fellow spirits, he brings along his teenage daughter, Kat. Casper quickly falls in love with Kat, but their budding relationship is complicated not only by his transparent state, but also by his troublemaking apparition uncles and their mischievous antics.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.