WooSox Start 5-1, Roll Past Jumbo Shrimp in Series Finale
April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - Another multi-homer day carried the Worcester Red Sox (5-1) past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-5) in the series finale, a 9-4 victory for the road team on Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate a 5-1 start for the first time since 2013.
Roldani Baldwin delivered a two-run shot in the second, his first of the year, to put Worcester up 2-0. Two innings later, after a Grant Williams bunt RBI single, Franchy Cordero came to the plate with two on and annihilated a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall. The long ball threatened TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, which sits beyond the right field wall at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Cordero's home run capped off a sterling opening week, in which he went 11-26 (.423) with three homers and 11 RBI.
Darwinzon Hernandez got the start for the WooSox and delivered three hitless and scoreless innings. The left-hander threw 47 pitches and racked up six strikeouts, including striking out the side in the second inning.
Jacksonville got RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings from Erik Gonzalez and Charles Leblanc against Worcester reliever Kyle Hart. But the WooSox offense answered again on a two-run double by Johan Mieses in the top of the seventh that plated Triston Casas and Christin Stewart. In three games so far this season, Mieses has three extra-base-hits and six RBIs.
The Jumbo Shrimp added a two spot in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Peyton Burdick and a sac-fly from Lewin Diaz.
Zack Kelly and Derek Holland combined for zeroes in the eighth and ninth innings, capping off a fifth win in six games to start the season for the road team. The 5-1 start matches the 2013 Pawtucket Red Sox, a team that ultimately held the best start in modern Red Sox Triple-A history with a 9-1 beginning to the season.
The WooSox return home to Polar Park for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Tickets are available at WooSox.com. Television coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 2:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Late-Inning Push Not Enough as Jacksonville Falls to Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gorman Produces Ninth Career Multi-Homer Game in Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Wings Fall 2-1 Sunday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Seventh Inning Rally Pushes Sounds Past Durham - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Start 5-1, Roll Past Jumbo Shrimp in Series Finale - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Clinch Opening Week Series Win at Jacksonville - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Topple Bulls 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Martin Rakes En Route to Series Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Lose Sunday, Drop Series to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Splits Series With Charlotte After 5-4 Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 5-4 in Sunday's Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Cedrola, Bauers Homer as Bats Outmuscled by Saints - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs drop series finale against Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Offense Continues Torrid Start, Thrash Bats 15-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Vinny Capra Helps Lead the Way in Bisons 2-1 Win over Iowa in Series Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Takes Pitcher's Duel and Series - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-2) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (2-3) - Indianapolis Indians
- Broadcaster Jim Weber Calls 6,000th Straight Hens Game - Toledo Mud Hens
- Columbus Game Notes - Columbus Clippers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed Sunday, Makeup to be Played on June 8th as Part of Doubleheader - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Fall on Saturday to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- April 10 Game Notes: Iowa at Buffalo - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox Start 5-1, Roll Past Jumbo Shrimp in Series Finale
- WooSox Clinch Opening Week Series Win at Jacksonville
- Cordero's Grand Slam Powers WooSox to 8-4 Win on Friday Night
- Worcester Falls for First Time, 8-4 at Jacksonville
- WooSox Start 2-0 Behind Seventh Inning Comeback