WooSox Start 5-1, Roll Past Jumbo Shrimp in Series Finale

April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - Another multi-homer day carried the Worcester Red Sox (5-1) past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-5) in the series finale, a 9-4 victory for the road team on Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate a 5-1 start for the first time since 2013.

Roldani Baldwin delivered a two-run shot in the second, his first of the year, to put Worcester up 2-0. Two innings later, after a Grant Williams bunt RBI single, Franchy Cordero came to the plate with two on and annihilated a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall. The long ball threatened TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, which sits beyond the right field wall at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Cordero's home run capped off a sterling opening week, in which he went 11-26 (.423) with three homers and 11 RBI.

Darwinzon Hernandez got the start for the WooSox and delivered three hitless and scoreless innings. The left-hander threw 47 pitches and racked up six strikeouts, including striking out the side in the second inning.

Jacksonville got RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings from Erik Gonzalez and Charles Leblanc against Worcester reliever Kyle Hart. But the WooSox offense answered again on a two-run double by Johan Mieses in the top of the seventh that plated Triston Casas and Christin Stewart. In three games so far this season, Mieses has three extra-base-hits and six RBIs.

The Jumbo Shrimp added a two spot in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Peyton Burdick and a sac-fly from Lewin Diaz.

Zack Kelly and Derek Holland combined for zeroes in the eighth and ninth innings, capping off a fifth win in six games to start the season for the road team. The 5-1 start matches the 2013 Pawtucket Red Sox, a team that ultimately held the best start in modern Red Sox Triple-A history with a 9-1 beginning to the season.

The WooSox return home to Polar Park for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Tickets are available at WooSox.com. Television coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 2:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.