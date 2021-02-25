WooSox Invite College Students to Apply for Limited Number of Seasonal Internships

WORCESTER, MA - On the heels of their first Polar Park Job Fair to hire the staff to work games and events, the Worcester Red Sox today announced that college students can apply for a limited number of seasonal internships in the club's front office. Students can visit the internship page at woosox.com for position descriptions and application instructions. They may also send cover letters, resumes, and questions to [emailÂ protected]. Interested candidates also have the option to send hard copies of their application materials to Worcester Red Sox, Attn. Internships, Polar Park,100 Madison Street, Worcester, MA 01608.

About a dozen front office internships are offered in the various departments that comprise the WooSox. Each has a starting date and an ending date, and are offered only to active students in good standing at their institutions of higher learning. Examples of departments with interns are marketing, community relations, ballpark entertainment, sales and service, merchandise, media relations, television production, broadcasting, social media, ballpark operations, and Polar Park events.

Prospective interns can come from anywhere in the world; however, the WooSox are particularly interested in providing opportunities to those from Worcester or attending colleges and universities in the Worcester area. The club welcomes interns who are bilingual and bi-literate, and who reflect Worcester's embrace of many cultures and walks of life.

The applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis until all positions are filled.

Questions regarding the internship program may be sent to [emailÂ protected]. Those preferring to speak to someone live can call the WooSox Executive Offices at 508-500-1000.

The WooSox this past weekend conducted Polar Park's first Job Fair, virtually. More than 1,000 people applied for the more than 200 seasonal, part-time positions at games and events.

