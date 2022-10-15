WooSox Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald and Pitcher Durbin Feltman Headline Inaugural "Thank You Care-A-Van" September 29 Through October 1

October 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







After wrapping up their season finale in Rochester, WooSox Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald and pitcher Durbin Feltman lead the club's Inaugural "Thank You Care-A-Van" that ran from Thursday, September 29, and wrapped up at David Prouty High School in Spencer during their homecoming on Saturday, October 1.

The Care-A-Van began at Elm Park Elementary School in Worcester at 10:00 AM, where Feltman and Fitzgerald read to children, and where the club also partnered with the Juniper Outreach Foundation to install a food pantry in the school. Founded in February of 2020, the Juniper Outreach Foundation helps combat food insecurity in the Worcester Public Schools and provides basic necessities to children in need.

From Elm Park, the WooSox headed to Worcester's Net of Compassion on Main Street, where they distributed food and supplies to some of the city's homeless population, and they concluded the afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, where they played interactive games with kids in the club's after-school program.

"It was a pleasure to stick around Worcester for a few days after our season ended," said WooSox infielder and 2022 Community Spirit Award winner, Ryan Fitzgerald. "Worcester has been a community that's supported us all season long, and it was a lot of fun to be able to give back with my friend and teammate Durbin Feltman."

UMass Memorial Hospital was the WooSox' first stop of the day on Friday, September 29, to cheer up kids going through a challenging time in their Children's Medical Center. After UMass, the ballplayers spoke to the baseball program at Worcester Academy, along with students in their sports marketing program. Friday wrapped up at the Worcester Public Library for a reading in the "WooSox Book Nook," followed by a dinner with veterans at Worcester's Veterans Inc.

"It was great being in Worcester for a few days, doing good deeds throughout this community," said WooSox pitcher Durbin Feltman. "Worcester was an awesome city to pitch in all season long, and being able to give back for a few days after our season ended was the perfect way to begin the off-season."

The players and WooSox club officials also attended Anna Maria College's groundbreaking on Saturday for their new multi-purpose baseball field at noon October 1, and spent the remainder of the afternoon at David Prouty High School's homecoming in Spencer, taking photos and signing autographs in the school's gymnasium.

Just days later, on October 4, Spencer and East Brookfield residents voted "Yes" in a special election on a ballot initiative to pay for a $112 million renovation of David Prouty High School.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 15, 2022

WooSox Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald and Pitcher Durbin Feltman Headline Inaugural "Thank You Care-A-Van" September 29 Through October 1 - Worcester Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.