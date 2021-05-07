WooSox Earn First Win Behind Gonsalves

(Trenton, NJ) - Anyone who had the "120-0" tee shirts printed had to put them in the closet on Friday night as the Bisons (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season just a night after a 10-1 rout of the Red Sox. Worcester's Stephen Gonsalves was busy as he walked a career-high six, but the lefthander struck out nine over five-plus and got enough run support to hang on for a 4-2 win. The Bisons never relented, but couldn't cash in with runners in scoring position, finishing 1-for-11 and the ballgame and twice stranding the bases loaded.

Making his first Triple-A start of the season, groundball specialist T.J. Zeuch got a 6-4-3 double play to help him through a 1-2-3 top of the first despite a Jarren Duran single on the first pitch of the ballgame. Gonsalves struck out three in each of his first two innings, working through trouble in the second after loading the bases on a double from Tyler White and a pair of walks.

For the first time in the series, the Red Sox took the lead during Zeuch's (0-1) final inning in the fourth. A couple of singles from Connor Wong and Jeter Downs paved the way for a Marcus Wilson two-RBI triple that broke the scoreless tie and made it 2-0. Chad De La Guerra followed with a triple of his own for the Sox, giving them a 3-0 lead which was tested for the rest of the night.

Two more walks and a hit batter from Gonsalves brought up the second bases loaded opportunity for the Bisons, but Forrest Wall went down swinging to end the threat. With Gonsalves (1-0) out of the game after a strikeout and a walk to open the sixth, the Herd reloaded the bases for a third time against Marcus Walden with a walk by Christian Colon and a Richard Ureña single. A wild pitch scored White to cut the Sox lead to 3-1, but Buffalo failed to add more, keeping the score intact until the ninth inning.

Tayler Saucedo's second scoreless appearance of the series lasted three innings, and Kirby Snead followed with one of his own by spinning the top of the eighth. In the ninth, Jackson Rees was charged with an unearned run after Downs led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Later in the inning, Cesar Puello lifted a sacrifice fly to center for a crucial run to push Worcester's lead back to three at 4-1.

Buffalo's resilience continued into the bottom of the ninth against Kaleb Ort, who needed three outs for the save and the franchise's first win. Ureña reached to start the inning, and a Dilson Herrera one-out double down the left field line put a pair of runners in scoring position. Cullen Large's hot start continued with a sacrifice fly to center field on a night he went 2-for-4 with a triple, but Ort notched a strikeout with the tying run at the plate to give the Red Sox the victory with two games left in the series.

The Bisons and Red Sox continue their six-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, May 8 at 6:30 PM. Pregame radio coverage with Gregg Caserta and Trenton Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Schofield begins at 6:00 PM on 920 ESPN New Jersey.

