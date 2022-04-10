WooSox Clinch Opening Week Series Win at Jacksonville

April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - The Worcester Red Sox (4-1) took a lead four batters in to the game and held it wire-to-wire, sealing a series victory in a 5-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-4) on Saturday night.

After a one-out single by Rob Refsnyder, Franchy Cordero put two in scoring position in the top of the first with a double to right. Ronaldo Hernández was next for the WooSox, and it was his swing that made it 1-0 on an RBI groundout to short. Christin Stewart followed with a slow rolling single that found a hole on the left side, scoring Cordero, and the road team made it 2-0 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Still up by two, Cordero and Hernández were in the thick of it again in the third, knocking back-to-back singles to right. After a pair of outs, Johan Mieses came to the plate against former WooSox Matthew Kent. Mieses jumped on the first pitch from his old teammate, smashing a three-run home run to left, marking the 26-year-old's second homer in as many nights.

Eight of Worcester's nine hits came in the first four innings against Kent.

WooSox starter Brian Keller went 3.2 innings, striking out five and walking two. In his organizational debut, the Rule 5 pick allowed a single unearned run in the fourth, a baserunner that reached on an error, later singled home by Erik Gonzalez against John Schreiber. After that, Schreiber got the final out of the inning and tacked on two more scoreless frames in his second appearance of the season.

In the seventh, Tyler Danish loaded the bases in his season debut, but got a strikeout of Norel Gonzalez to keep it a 5-1 Worcester lead. Taylor Cole and Durbin Feltman added runless eighth and ninths, respectively. Over the last two nights, the team's bullpen has allowed two total earned runs in 9.1 innings of work (1.93 ERA).

The WooSox conclude the six-game series in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon, as Darwinzon Hernandez makes his second start of the season against Malden native Paul Campbell. Radio coverage is live at 2:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

The WooSox return home to Polar Park for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Tickets are available at WooSox.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.