WooSox and RailRiders Suspended Due to Rain

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will finish suspended game tomorrow (Sunday) beginning at 12:05 pm (that will be 9-innings) and will follow with the regularly-scheduled game (that will be 7-innings).

Today's (Saturday's) Triple-A East game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) at Polar Park has been suspended due to heavy rains that will continue throughout the evening.

The game was scoreless with Scranton/WB batting with one out in the top of the 2nd-inning. That game will resume tomorrow (Sunday) at 12:05 pm and will be a 9-inning game. The regularly-scheduled game will follow and that will be a 7-inning affair.

Fans holding tickets for today (Saturday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Tomorrow's games will close out this 7-game series between the clubs and end Worcester's homestand. The WooSox will be off on Monday before opening a 7-game series (in 6-days) at Lehigh Valley from July 20-25.

