Woodpeckers Transform Ballpark to 'The Links at Segra Stadium'

September 24, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Woodpeckers are transforming their ballpark in to a 9-hole golf course called 'The Links at Segra Stadium' from October 16th through October 18th. This event is for golfers of all ages and abilities who want an experience unlike any they have ever had. The target-style course will feature nine tee boxes located throughout the outfield concourse. Each tee box will have a designated hole on the Segra Stadium playing surface that golfers will aim at.

The cost to play the course is $100.00 per group (maximum four golfers). Golfers will receive three shots per hole and will move along the outfield concourse to each tee box in numerical order as they play the course.

The field will have nine holes with flags cut into it. Each hole will lie in a larger "green" area that will be marked. Golfers will tee off from each of the nine platforms towards their designated hole. A scoring system will be implemented based on where your best ball lands on each hole in relation to its location. The longest hole is 130 yards. Players are asked to use appropriate golf clubs for the hole lengths. No drivers or woods are permitted. All golfers must provide their own clubs.

Social distancing will always be in effect between groups. The flow will be set-up in the ballpark so groups do not pass each other. Golf balls will be collected and sanitized after each use. Face coverings are required on entry into the stadium and when social distancing is not possible.

To book your tee time for The Links at Segra Stadium, please visit our website at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.