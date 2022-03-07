Woodpeckers to Assist with Westover High School Field Renovations

March 7, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Theâ¯Fayetteville Woodpeckersâ¯will assist with the renovation of Westover High School's baseball field.â¯The renovation will take place on Wednesday, March 9th and Thursday, March 10th, with assistance from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers front office staff and volunteers from the Community Leaders Program.

The Community Leaders Program donated $6,000 to the project, which will cover all costs of the renovation and equipment. The project includes the renovation of the home plate area, the pitcher's mound, and the infield skin. Westover will also be provided with a tarp for home plate and the pitcher's mound. The renovation will be completed in time for Westover High School to open their baseball season at home on Friday, March 11th. This is the first time since 2019 that Westover High School will hold their baseball season.

For more information on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers or the Woodpeckers Foundation, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com. The Woodpeckers open their third season of play in Kannapolis on April 8th and return for their home opener on April 12th against the Salem Red Sox.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from March 7, 2022

Woodpeckers to Assist with Westover High School Field Renovations - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.