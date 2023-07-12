Woodpeckers Raise Money for the American Cancer Society During MiLB Donation Days

Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have been raising money for the American Cancer Society through the Minor League Baseball "Hope At Bat" program. The "Hope At Bat" program consists of four "Donation Days" in which on-field performance by players generates donations to the ACS.

The "Hope At Bat" campaign's donation days are Mother's Day (May 14), Father's Day (June 18), the Fourth of July, and September 3.

On Mother's Day (May 14), every strikeout in a MiLB game was worth $10 to the ACS as part of "Strike Out Breast Cancer Day" across the 60 MiLB games. The Woodpeckers and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers earned a combined $110 for the ACS with 11 strikeouts.

On Father's Day (June 18), each home run hit in the 60 MiLB games was worth $100 to the ACS as part of "Knocking Cancer Out of the Park Day" to fight prostate and colorectal cancer. The Woodpeckers' Zach Cole homered, earning his tenth home run of the season and $100 for the ACS.

On the Fourth of July, every double hit in the Minor Leagues was worth $50 to the ACS as part of "Doubling Down on Sun Safety Day." The Carolina Mudcats did not allow any doubles by the Woodpeckers. The Mudcats hit four doubles, earning $100 for the ACS.

With three of the four Donations Days completed, $410 has been raised collectively for the American Cancer Society from the Woodpeckers and their opponents. The Woodpeckers' performance has contributed $130 of the total.

Fans can cheer on the Woodpeckers while on the road in Kannapolis on September 3, as MiLB clubs will join Major League Baseball clubs in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. For every run scored in the Minor Leagues that day, MiLB will donate $15 to the ACS as part of "Give Every Child a Chance to Run Day." Fans can tune in online to listen to the game by visiting https://www.milb.com/fayetteville/fans/audio-listen-live

