Woodpeckers Individual Tickets to Go on Sale March 12th

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today that individual tickets for the first half of the 2022 campaign will officially go on sale Saturday, March 12th in-person at Segra Stadium. Fans can enjoy a ticket release party from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the ballpark. Online tickets will be available to the public starting Monday, March 14th at 9 a.m.

Individual game tickets will be released in two tiers during the 2022 season. Starting March 12th, tickets for all home games in the months of April, May, and June will become available. The remaining home games in July, August, and September will be released on May 16th.

The ticket release party on March 12th will feature additional activities outside of securing your seats. Families can play catch in the outfield, take some swings in the batting cages, or enjoy the Kids Zone. We'll have a variety of prizes that can be won and food available for purchase. Fans can also gear up for the 2022 season with tons of new merchandise in The Birds' Nest Team Store.

The Woodpeckers will be releasing their daily promotions and promotional calendar for the first half of the season prior to tickets going on sale. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th against the visiting Salem Red Sox with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

