Woodpeckers Individual Tickets Go on Sale April 24

April 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today that individual tickets for the 2021 campaign will officially go on sale Saturday, April 24th in-person at Segra Stadium. A limited amount of tickets for Woodpeckers home games will be available on a month-by-month basis. Fans will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for any of the six May games from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in-person at the BB&T Now Truist Box Office. For anyone not able to buy in-person, tickets will become available online starting the following Monday, April 26th at 10 a.m.

Individual game tickets for 2021 May home games will be available in safe, socially-distanced pods. Due to local and state health and safety guidelines and socially-distanced seating, Segra Stadium's capacity is expected to be at 30% to begin the season. For this reason, the best chance for fans to get seats to 2021 home games is to purchase a Full-Season, Half-Season, or 20-Game Membership. Season Members and Ticket Voucher Plans will have first opportunity to purchase tickets for May and to exchange their vouchers.

The Woodpeckers will be releasing their daily promotions and promotional calendar for the month of May prior to tickets going on sale. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th against the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.