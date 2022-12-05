Woodpeckers Head Second Annual "Backpacks for Patriots"

December 5, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are teaming up with the Military Luggage Company, Off-Road Outreach, Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch, and Veterans Services of the Carolinas for the second annual "Backpacks for Patriots" program. This initiative provides backpacks and other essential items for unhoused veterans and low-income military families.

The Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program have donated $7,500 for the purchase of 200 backpacks from the Military Luggage Company. The backpacks and essential items will be distributed to unhoused veterans and low-income military families on Monday, January 9th, 2023, at Operation Inasmuch. Several other services will also be available to those in need at this event.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will be collecting donations for Backpacks for Patriots over the duration of their annual Fayetteville Holiday Lights, which runs December 8th through 23rd, 2022. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, packaged donations of paper towels, toilet paper, athletic clothing, handwarmers, deodorant and over-the-counter medicine. In return for donating, attendees will receive a voucher for a discounted ticket to the Fayetteville Holiday Lights night of their choosing. Donations will be collected beside the Truist Box Office at Segra Stadium nightly from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during Fayetteville Holiday Lights.

Backpacks for Patriots is part of the Community Leaders Program, which supports youth sports and military initiatives. For more information about the Woodpeckers, Community Leaders Program, or Fayetteville Holiday Lights, please visit https://www.milb.com/fayetteville.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.