Woodpeckers Announce Valentine's Dining Experience at Segra Stadium

January 25, 2021 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are offering a first-class, safe dining experience for couples to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend. Couples can reserve a table in the AEVEX Veterans Club Lounge or book their own private suite for dinner on Friday, February 12th or February 13th. Sunday brunch will be offered on Valentine's Day, February 14th. Dinner times are 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, while Sunday brunch time slots are 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Reservations are on-sale now for Woodpeckers season ticket members. Non-season ticket members can begin making reservations on Wednesday, January 27th. Reservations will be taken on a first come, first serve basis because of limited tables and suites available. This is to ensure proper social distancing and sanitation measures are taken between each time slot.

A rotating menu for each day will include a Hibachi buffet on Friday, a four-course plated dinner on Saturday, and a brunch buffet Sunday. Prices for a table in the AEVEX Veterans Club Lounge Friday and Sunday are $50 per person. Saturday's dinner price is $65 per person. Tax and gratuity are included in the price for each meal. Alcoholic beverages are not included and must be pre-purchased. Tables are available for parties of more than two people but no more than four may sit at each table.

For a cost of $180, couples can reserve their own private suite overlooking the field at Segra Stadium. This price includes the cost of both meals. Only parties of two will be allowed in each suite.

An extended menu for Valentine's dinner and brunch is located on our website. To reserve your table or suite, please call 910-813-7464 or email rcsmith@astros.com.

