Woodpeckers Announce Return of Reading Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers reading program, "Bunker's All-Star Reading Program," will return for its second year with new incentives and increased participation. The reading program is open to K-5 schools in Cumberland and surrounding counties.

Students at registered schools will be challenged to read for 20 minutes per day, 5 days a week, for 4 weeks, starting on Monday, March 13. Those that complete the challenge can exchange their bookmark at the Truist Box Office at Segra Stadium for a free Reserved/GA ticket to one of two designated Woodpeckers home games: Friday, April 28, or Sunday, April 30. In addition to the student's free ticket, up to ten family members may purchase $9 discounted Reserved/GA tickets at the time of bookmark redemption. There will be a pre-game parade to celebrate students who have completed the program on both designated dates.

Over 35 schools have already registered to participate in the program. The first 20 schools were given the opportunity to sign up for a school visit from Bunker or a representative from the Woodpeckers. Visits kick off this week with nine schools.

The three participating schools with the highest ticket redemption rates will be awarded cash prizes of up to $2,000 for their library, courtesy of the Woodpeckers Foundation.

K-5 schools in Cumberland and surrounding counties may sign up for Bunker's All-Star Reading Program by reaching out to Landrey Young at lyoung@astros.com by Friday, March 10.

