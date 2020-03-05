Woodpeckers Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros, are excited to announce their 2020 promotional schedule for their second season of play at Segra Stadium. Individual tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 10th at 10am both online and at the BB&T Now Truist Box Office; however fans have first opportunity to purchase tickets in-person at the Woodpeckers free Spring Fling event at the ballpark on Saturday, March 7th from 4pm - 7pm.

The Woodpeckers Daily Promotions include some returning favorites from last season while also introducing new themes to Tuesday and Wednesday home games. Here is a list of this season's daily promotions:

Sunday Family Funday: Kids Run the Bases postgame and families can play catch in the outfield

Make-a-Difference Monday: Donate a specific item ($5 value) to a different non-profit each Monday, receive a $6 reserved or GA ticket

Paws & Claws Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark ($2 dog admission; proceeds donated to Koolz Adoption Program); Discounted White Claws at Healy's Right Field Bar | presented by Dog Days Inn

Winning Wednesday: If the Woodpeckers win on a Wednesday home game (excluding 4/22), fans with a ticket from that night's game can purchase BOGO tickets for the next Wednesday home game

Thirsty Thursday: $3 domestic beers and $2 Pepsi products; postgame live music at Healy's Right Field Bar | presented by Paddy's Irish Pub

Friday Fireworks: Fireworks light up the sky at Segra Stadium following every Friday game (excluding 5/29 - Postgame Drone Light Show)

Super Saturdays: Combination of giveaways, themes, and a concert

The preliminary promotional schedule includes 12 fireworks shows, 17 different giveaways, and over 25 themes. The calendar is listed below. All promotions are subject to change:

Thursday, 4/9 (7 p.m.): Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Fireworks | presented by CarolinasDentist

Friday, 4/10 (7 p.m.): Opening Weekend, Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Fireworks | courtesy of CarolinasDentist

Saturday, 4/11 (5 p.m.): Opening Weekend, Magnet Schedule Giveaway | courtesy of CarolinasDentist

Sunday, 4/12 (2 p.m.): Postgame Easter Egg Hunt | presented by CVS Health

Saturday, 4/18 (5 p.m.): Harry Potter Night w/ Golden Snitch Baseball Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans)

Tuesday, 4/21 & Wednesday, 4/22 (10:30 a.m.): Education in Baseball/School Day Games

Saturday, 5/2 (5 p.m.): Faith & Family Night w/ Postgame Concert by I AM THEY | presented by Manna Church

Sunday, 5/3 (2 p.m.): Tote Bag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | courtesy of ERA Strother Real Estate

Friday, 5/8 (7 p.m.): COPA Kick-Off (Guerreros de Fayetteville), Fireworks | presented by Array Publishing & Marketing

Saturday, 5/16 (5 p.m.): Superhero Night w/ Bunker Batman Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | courtesy of Soldiers First Real Estate

Sunday, 5/17 (2 p.m.): Alzheimer's Awareness Day, Purple Hat Giveaway (First 1,200 Fans), Alzheimer's Awareness Jersey Auction | presented by McKee Homes

Friday, 5/29 (7 p.m.): Military Appreciation Night, Postgame Drone Light Show | presented by Fort Bragg Harley Davidson

Saturday, 5/30 (5 p.m.): Margaritaville at the Ballpark w/ Circle Beach Towel Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | courtesy of Healy's & 96.5 Bob FM

Sunday, 5/31 (2 p.m.): COPA (Guerreros de Fayetteville), Cooler Backpack Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | courtesy of Woodpeckers Foundation & Magic 106.9FM

Thursday, 6/11 (7 p.m.): The Office Night w/ Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) Appearance | presented by Village Family Dental & 96.5 Bob FM

Saturday, 6/13 (5 p.m.): J Cole Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans) | courtesy of Directional Services, Inc.

Friday, 6/19 (7 p.m.): Star Wars Night, Fireworks

Saturday, 6/20 (5 p.m.): Panthers Night, Panthers Replica Baseball Jersey Giveaway (First 2,000 Fans) | presented by CarolinasDentist & WFNC 640AM

Friday, 7/3 (7 p.m.): Independence Day Celebration, Fireworks

Friday, 7/10 (7 p.m.): Christmas in July w/ Woodpeckers Bomber Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | presented by Flow Nissan

Saturday, 7/11 (5 p.m.): COPA Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | courtesy of Array Publishing & Marketing

Thursday, 7/23 (7 p.m.): First Responders Night w/ Challenge Coin Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.

Thursday, 8/6 (7 p.m.): Wrestling Night w/ Mick Foley Appearance | presented by Rock 103FM

Friday, 8/7 (7 p.m.): Princess & Pirates Night, Fireworks

Saturday, 8/8 (5 p.m.): COPA (Guerreros de Fayetteville) Jersey Auction, Team Card Sheet Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans), Postgame Autographs | presented by Array Publishing & Marketing & My Kiss 93.5 FM

Sunday, 8/9 (2 p.m.): Back to School Day w/ Youth Backpack Giveaway (First 750 Kids) | courtesy of PNC Bank & WKML 95.7FM

Friday, 8/14 (7 p.m.): Fayetteville Fatbacks Night (Fatbacks Jersey Auction), Fireworks | presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Saturday, 8/15 (5 p.m.): National Airborne Night w/ Military Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) | presented by Ft. Bragg Federal Credit Union & Foxy 99FM

Sunday, 8/16 (2 p.m.): Pups in the Park w/ Dog Placemat Giveaway (First 300 Dogs) | presented by Dog Days Inn

Thursday, 8/23 (7 p.m.): Hooded Fleece Blanket Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)

Thursday, 9/3 (7 p.m.): Fan Appreciation Night

To see the complete promotional schedule, please visit the Woodpeckers website. Fayetteville opens their second season of play against the Frederick Keys on Thursday, April 9th at Segra Stadium.

