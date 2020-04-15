Woodpeckers & Piedmont Natural Gas Unveil STEM Scholarship Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today they are teaming up with Piedmont Natural Gas to provide three $1,000 college scholarships to local high school seniors who plan to pursue a career in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) field.

In support of high school seniors who have had their final year cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Woodpeckers and Piedmont Natural Gas have created this scholarship program for our community's young adults who are planning to continue their education at the collegiate level. In addition to academic excellence, volunteerism, and 2020 enrollment at an accredited institution of higher education, one of the eligibility requirements is participation in at least one sports team and/or extracurricular activity during their high school education.

"Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to promoting education and careers in STEM, which is why we're honored to partner with the Woodpeckers on these scholarships," says Tammy Thurman, Community Relations Manager for Piedmont Natural Gas. "We take pride in supporting and providing opportunities to bright young minds in our community."

Those who are interested in applying for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers STEM Scholarship Program, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, can go online to www.piedmontng.com/woodpeckers for a complete list of eligibility requirements and instructions. The application deadline is May 1, 2020.

