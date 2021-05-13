Woodiel Joins American Association Digital Media Team

MOORHEAD, MN - Fans of the American Association will have two new and engaging ways to keep up with the action in 2021, as veteran broadcaster Carter Woodiel is joining the American Association to host and produce new video content for the league.

In his new role as American Association Insider, Woodiel will host American Association Now, a Facebook Live airing Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons featuring highlights, interviews, and captivating moments from around the Association. Woodiel will also host and produce a daily video highlight recapping of the previous day's games which will appear across all American Association social media platforms.

"We are excited to have Carter on board as we continue to expand our digital offerings to fans of the American Association," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Carter has a deep knowledge of the league and we are looking forward to him showcasing the best of what our league has to offer."

Woodiel (@CarterWoodiel on Twitter) spent the last three years as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations with the Sioux Falls Canaries, a founding member of the American Association. He also serves as a play-by-play broadcaster for University of South Dakota women's basketball and as a morning drive anchor for KELO-AM in Sioux Falls.

"I've seen firsthand the amazing product our players and teams put out each and every night in the American Association, and I can't wait to bring that to even more fans," said Woodiel. "This league has so much to offer and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The 2021 American Association season begins on Tuesday, May 18 with a full slate of six games across the league. For more information, check out www.aabaseball.com or www.aabaseball.tv.

