Woodcock Poised for Big 2021

SAUGET, Ill. - Many plans were derailed when COVID-19 took hold in the United States in March 2020, and sports were hit hard - particularly minor league baseball, which lost its entire 2020 season. While the effects of the pandemic touched every team and every player, very few Frontier Leaguers had more positive momentum going into the 2020 season that could have been than Gateway Grizzlies outfielder Dustin Woodcock. The SIUE alum had been named the Grizzlies' 2019 Rookie of the Year after finishing the season on a tear in August.

Woodcock, a powerful left-handed batter with a strong arm, had his fair share of rookie struggles in his transition to professional baseball. But after some adjustments at the plate, he turned it on in August. Over the Grizzlies' final 19 games of the season, Woodcock went 17-for-66 (.258) with five home runs, a double, 13 runs scored, eight RBIs, and, perhaps most importantly of all, 16 walks. His on-base percentage over that stretch was a gaudy .402, he slugged exactly .500, and he walked nearly as often as he struck out.

"[What was different was] kind of all of it," Woodcock said. "Settling in, getting used to a different group of guys and level of play, making small adjustments mechanically. A lot of it was approach, though; once I got away from a college mindset ... I had a lot of success. One of the biggest differences, as far as approach goes, is just pitch selection: you get to professional baseball and if you take one fastball that could be the only one you get. A lot of [college] programs are against jumping on fastballs and whatnot, but [in pro ball] you can't be afraid to swing early in the count. Just from a mental standpoint, it's more like a 'kill or be killed' mentality, for lack of better words."

Despite not joining the club until after his college season ended, Woodcock (59 games) still hit 12 home runs to tie for the Grizzlies' 2019 home-run title with infielder Connor Owings (95 games) and outfielder Luke Lowery (74 games). He made his presence felt defensively, as well, with the club's strongest outfield arm and multiple spectacular catches, including one diving grab well into foul territory behind the Grizzlies' bullpen mounds.

But all the excitement surrounding Woodcock's finish to the 2019 season was stunted by the postponement and eventual cancellation of the 2020 season in the Frontier League and around minor league baseball. What was left for Woodcock, and thousands of other professional players across the country, to do to cope with the loss of an entire summer?

"[My summer] wasn't without baseball," Woodcock said. "I had a good group of guys from the surrounding area and we got together to do live at-bats and everything we could to simulate gameplay. [Not having a season] was helpful in some ways, as far as my body goes: I had a whole year to try to achieve some goals, as far gaining weight and my numbers in the gym, that I haven't been able to just because of how many games I've played every year since I was 15. As far as me coping, I turned my sights more toward goals in the weight room and goals athletically that could correlate on the field. But it sucked - not playing baseball for that long was terrible."

The second-year Grizzlie has endured significant adversity before. As an SIUE Cougar, he was a Freshman All-American in 2015 and hit .330 as a junior in 2017. Poised for a huge senior season, Woodcock suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of 2018. Instead of the 50-plus games he had been promised, he was left with a full slate of rehab and watching his Cougars from the dugout.

"You know, it was kind of the same idea in that I just had to switch my focus," Woodcock said. "But I would say the injury aspect was worse because everything was at a complete stand-still and it was like starting over again. This one was a little easier just because - even though there was a set-back in the fact that we didn't get to play games - there was no set-back physically."

Woodcock returned for his redshirt senior season in 2019 and picked up right where he left off, earning himself a professional contract with the Grizzlies shortly after SIUE's season ended.

Looking for more evidence of what the Jacksonville, Illinois, native can do to improve year-over-year at the plate? Look no further than Woodcock's career with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters of the Northwoods League, one of the country's most prestigious summer collegiate leagues, in which amateur players spend their summers working on their games and, crucially, playing with wood bats in an effort to impress professional scouts.

As a 19-year-old fresh off his first collegiate season in Edwardsville in 2015, Woodcock played 32 games for the Rafters. He hit just .227 without a home run and posted a .605 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Woodcock returned to Wisconsin Rapids in 2016, however, and played a critical role in bringing home the Rafters' first and only Northwoods League championship. He raised his batting average to .299, clubbed nine home runs, reached base at a .418 clip, and finished with an .888 OPS, almost 300 points better than his first season. As though that weren't enough, Woodcock returned to dominate the Northwoods League in 2017 and was named an All-Star en route to hitting .318 with 10 home runs, a .449 on-base percentage, and a career-high .967 OPS.

"I think [playing in the Northwoods League in the summers] when I was younger in my career, kind of helped me figure out what I can put myself through physically and how far I can push myself, as far as lifting through the season, playing every day, what I have to do daily and listen to my body to be healthy every day," Woodcock said. "As far as performance goes on the field, the only way to figure it out is by getting reps, so that set me up early - my freshman year in college - to know what I have to do every day to keep my head sharp and my body sharp the best I can."

So what can Grizzlies fans expect in 2021?

"All I've got," Woodcock said. "They can expect everything I have to put on the table to be on the table. I'm itching to get on the field again. I'm itching to converse with fans and have a good time playing and I'm ready to compete. They'll get the best version of me."

Woodcock and the Grizzlies will be ready to welcome Gateway baseball back to GCS Credit Union Ballpark for the first time in more than 600 days when they host the Florence Y'alls on May 27. Gateway's 96-game schedule will run until Sept. 12, including a home game on the 4th of July to conclude a seven-game homestand and the Greatest Night in Baseball on Sept. 5.

