Woodchucks Welcome Back Payton Nelson

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are bringing local player Payton Nelson, from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, back for a second season with the Woodchucks.

Payton Nelson, 5'9" and 190 lbs, is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. As a Pointer in 2018, Nelson had 27 RBIs, two home runs and a .289 batting average. Currently for 2019, Nelson has a .357 batting average with 33 RBIs and three home runs. Payton Nelson is returning to Wausau, his hometown, for another great season with the Woodchucks. Nelson is best remembered for having some spectacular catches in the outfield last summer, including a home run robbing catch over the wall vs. the Kenosha Kingfish.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Group tickets, single game tickets and ticket packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403.

