Woodchucks Topple Mallards to Close Series

June 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis.- The Madison Mallards (16-7) added on another loss to their record after a 9-5 loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (13-11) in their series finale.

The bats were hot right from the start for both teams. In the top of the first, the Woodchucks took an early 1-0 lead after TJ Reeves (Alabama) launched a solo home run over the left field fence. In the bottom of the inning, the Mallards responded with two runs of their own, after Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) and Drew Benefield (Louisville) scored off an error by catcher, Santino Miozzi (Florida).

Madison's 2-1 lead did not last very long. In the top of the second, Trevor Marreel (Washburn) issued a bases loaded walk to give Wisconsin a free run to tie the game. Doing even more damage, Brandon Seltzer (Palm Beach Atlantic) hit a two RBI double to open a 5-2 lead for the Woodchucks. To bring their lead up even higher, Reeves hit a sac fly to score another run. The inning concluded with the Woodchucks scoring five runs, making the score 6-2 going into the third.

The Mallards bats were silent until the sixth inning. Benefield blasted a home run to cut the Woodchucks lead in half. In the top of the seventh the Woodchucks answered with a two run home run by Kenny Rodriguez (Seminole State College) to make the score 8-3.

Bigbie hit the fourth home run of the night, the Mallards trailing 8-5 in the bottom of the eighth. Unfortunately, the offensive explosion was no match for the Woodchucks. Reeves hit his second home run of the night to give the Woodchucks a 9-5 lead. Unable to do any damage to the Woodchucks, the Mallards suffered the 9-5 loss.

Marreel was charged with the loss after an unsuccessful one and two thirds innings. Beau Nichols (Lincoln Memorial University) earned the win for the Woodchucks, throwing strong seven innings and striking out three.

Turning Point

The Woodchucks scored five runs in the second inning to dominate over the Mallards. Madison was unable to match their fiery offense throughout the rest of the game.

Top Mallards

- Bigbie was named Impact Player of the Night after scoring two runs on two hits, one of which was a solo home run.

- Benefield hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Woodchucks lead in half. The home run marks his seventh of the season and the most in the Northwoods League.

Up Next

The Mallards hit the road again tomorrow, this time to compete in a two game series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is set for 6:35 at Herr Baker Field. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

