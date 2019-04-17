Woodchucks Sign Two Pitchers

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced the addition of John Carlos Ariza from Howard Community College and Antonio Velez from Florida State University.

John Carlos (JC) Ariza, 6'5" and 235 lbs, is a Freshman from Howard College in Texas. JC Ariza is originally from Belleville, New Jersey and will be joining the Woodchucks' pitching rotation. Ariza also played in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League last summer, pitching 22.1 innings with 18 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA. As a Hawk, he currently has ten appearances with 30 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts and a 2-0 record.

Antonio Velez, a 6'1", 185 lb Junior from Florida State University will be joining the Woodchucks as a left-handed pitcher. Antonio Velez grew up in Brandon, Florida and began his collegiate baseball career at Hillsborough Community College where he had 80 strikeouts in 14 appearances. Velez has pitched 18.2 innings for the Seminoles thus far and has 18 strikeouts.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 26th.

