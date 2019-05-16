Woodchucks Sign Two More

usau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks have signed Tom Ambrosino from Adelphi University and Bradley Comer from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Tom Ambrosino, a 6'2", Junior from Adelphi University will be joining the Woodchucks as a right-handed pitcher. He is from Staten Island, New York and has 41 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched so far for the 2019 season with 14 saves and 1.99 ERA. In 2018 Ambrosino pitched 37 innings for the Panthers with 32 strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA.

Bradley Comer, is a 6'2" 200lb Freshman from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Comer is from Rhinelander, Wisconsin and currently has ten doubles, three home runs and 36 RBIs for the Pointers with .420 slugging percentage. He will be joining the Woodchucks as an infielder this summer.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Single game tickets, group tickets and ticket packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, usau, WI 54403.

