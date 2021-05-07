Woodchucks Sign Catcher and Infielder to Roster

Wausau, WI - With only 25 days until the Wisconsin Woodchucks kick off their 2021 season the Woodchucks are continuing to round out their roster with the addition of catcher Colton Vincent from Florida State University and Bryson Hill from Abilene Christian University.

C - Colton Vincent| 6' | R/R | R. So. | Florida State University

Colton is a transfer from College of Central Florida where he appeared in 47 games and hit .318 while scoring 40 runs in route to a first team All-State Florida JUCO as a freshman. He hit .352 his second year at CCF. Colton spent his 2020 summer with the Lakewood Ranchers in the Gulf Coast League. Colton is a redshirt sophomore at Florida State University.

INF - Bryson Hill | 6'1 | L/R | So. | Abilene Christian University

Bryson is hitting .327 in 12 starts for Abilene Christian with 16 hits, 10 RBI, three doubles and one home run. Prior to playing for Abilene Christian Bryson played for the Cisco College where he went 49 for 166 with 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 28 RBI and 42 runs scored. He was named American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2019-2020.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st.

