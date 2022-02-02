Woodchucks Renovations Go Full Circle with Brand Update

Wausau Woodchucks primary logo

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce that they will be changing their team name back to the Wausau Woodchucks. This update includes the new team name, new logos, new team colors and updated character graphics.

When the Woodchucks franchise began in 1994, they were known as the Wausau Woodchucks. Team officials decided it was time to bring that name back and create a new Woodchucks brand with a more modern feel that showcases more of what our area has to offer. The team hired Studio Simon, a leader in sports brand identity development, to help them through the process.

There are many benefits to the brand update with a major benefit being the advertising of Wausau as a place to live, work and play by bringing our city name back to the brand. "The brand update will promote Wausau throughout the entire Midwest," said team owner Mark Macdonald. As the team travels across the Midwest, they will have the "Wausau" name proudly displayed on their uniforms. All the Woodchucks television, radio, print and social media advertisements, including the posting of scores on the Fox Sports Ticker, will have the city of Wausau prominently displayed. Fans from other teams will see that Wausau is one of the few Wisconsin cities that can claim a Northwoods League team.

When the team began working on their new identity there were a few things they wanted to be sure to highlight:

- The Wisconsin River, which runs through Wausau and is only two blocks from Athletic Park, is featured in the bottom of the logo

- The trees behind the Woodchuck

- The modern looking Woodchuck, who is forward facing, ready to take on whatever comes his way

- Pops of bright blue and green

- Keeping the beloved Woody Woodchuck, while updating him and creating new artwork surrounding him that matches the new brand.

"This has been something we have been contemplating for several years," said Mr. Macdonald, "We hope our fans are as excited about this update and the new colors as we are."

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

