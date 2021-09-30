Woodchucks Head Coach Returning for 2022 Season

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce that Corey Thompson is returning as the Head Coach for the 2022 season.

Wisconsin Woodchucks President and General Manager Ryan Treu says, "I'm thrilled to announce that Corey Thompson is coming back for another summer in Wausau. This last summer he achieved a lot of success on the field and we are excited to build off that. At first we were unsure if he was going to be able to come back for another season with his new college coaching job, so to have it all work out is really exciting. We are already putting together a very talented group of players who will call Wausau home next summer!"

Thompson led the Wisconsin Woodchucks to a record-breaking 2021 season, setting the team franchise wins record with 44 wins. The Woodchucks also set a season walks record of 350. The Woodchuck bullpen combined for 27 saves-tops in franchise history, as well as a Northwoods League high in 2021. The Chucks finished the regular season with the best overall record in the six-team Great Lakes West Division at 44-28.

Thompson is currently in his first year at Keiser University as the Pitching Coach. Prior to that, Thompson was the Recruiting Coordinator and Pitching Coach at Point University. As a player, Thompson spent two seasons at Jefferson Davis Community College followed by two seasons at Point University. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Education. Thompson is a native of Lakeland, FL.

