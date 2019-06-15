Woodchucks Explosive Offense Stuns the Mallards

MADISON, Wis.- The Madison Mallards split a two game series with the Wisconsin Woodchucks after blowing a three-run lead in the top of the fifth and a two-run lead in the top of the seventh inning.

The Mallards started off hot in the bottom of the first, grabbing a quick 2-0 lead off RBIs by Timo Schau (Southern-Wesleyan) and Wade Stauss (Southeastern Missouri).

In the fourth, the Mallards began to get rocky, letting the Woodchucks on the scoreboard with a solo home run by Kaeber Rog (FIU) and wild pitch, tying the game at two. Making up for the mistake, the Mallards scored four more runs in the bottom of the inning from an RBI single from Ben Anderson and RBI doubles by both Logan Michaels (Virginia) and Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina), and an RBI groundout by Drew Benefield (Louisville). The Mallards held on to a 6-2 lead heading into the fifth.

In the top of the fifth, the Woodchucks exploded on offense, scoring four runs to take control of the game. The runs were earned in back-to-back RBI singles from Brandon Seltzer (Palm Beach Atlantic) and Adam Frank (FDU), followed by a two RBI single from Angel Tiburcio (FIU).

The Mallards rallied in the bottom of the inning, scoring two more runs off a two-run RBI single from Ben Anderson (Georgia) and regained the lead 8-6.

The Woodchucks offense keep producing. Angel Tiburcio (FIU) slammed a three-run home run to give the Woodchucks an 9-8 lead. Following his lead, Seltzer hammered a two run home run in the eighth to bring the score up to 11-8

Unable to come up with a response, the Woodchucks handed the Mallards their fifth loss of the season. Brody Gibson (Oral Roberts) earned the loss after giving up a three-run homerun in the top of the seventh.

Turning Point

The Mallards kept the game close and regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A two-run RBI single by Anderson put the Mallards back on top for the second time during the game.

Top Mallards

Anderson was named Impact Player of the Night after contributing three RBIs

Dylan Tebrake (Creighton University) made his debut for the Mallards, powering through five innings, retiring 11 consecutive batters.

Up Next

Madison will return to the Duck Pond tomorrow for a match up against the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters on Fathers Day. The afternoon will feature an ode to the dad bod with dad bod shirsey giveaway, a post-game father-daughter dance, and Stoddard's Country Grove Meat Market meat raffle. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m., gates will open at 12:05 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

