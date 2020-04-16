Woodchucks Announce Three Players from Ole Miss

April 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce three more players on the 2020 roster. Logan Savell, Cole Baker, and Cael Baker will be joining the team from the University of Mississippi.

Logan Savell is a redshirt freshman from Madison, MS. The right-handed pitcher saw 3.1 innings on the mound with four strikeouts this 2020 season. During his high school baseball career, Savell was a multi-year letterwinner. He helped his team to a state championship and was named a member of the All-District teams in both 2017 and 2018. He had a high school career 2.31 ERA in 84.2 innings pitched.

Cole Baker is a freshman from Hoover, AL. He is a right-handed pitcher and posted a 0.00 ERA through 4.1 innings pitched in the 2020 season. Baker was a two-year letterwinner in high school and was named a 2019 Perfect Game All-Southeast Region Honorable Mention. He finished with a 4-3 record and a 1.72 ERA as a senior in 2019.

Cael Baker is a junior from Gahanna, OH. The infielder started 15 games in 2020, recording a .220 batting average, three doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBI. During the first week of the 2020 season, he was named the SEC Player of the Week and the Golden Spikes Award Performance of the Week. Prior to joining Ole Miss, Baker attended Wabash Valley College. He was named the 2019 NJCAA Player of the Year, top Junior College player of 2019 by Perfect Game, 2019 Junior College First-Team All-American, and the 2019 Conference, District, and Regional Player of the Year. At Wabasah Valley College, he batted .506 with 101 RBI, 25 home runs, a .596 on-base percentage, and a 1.051 slugging percentage.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.