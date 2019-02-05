Woodchucks Announce Ronnie Richardson as New Field Manager for 2019

February 5, 2019





Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce Ronnie Richardson as the new Field Manager for the upcoming 2019 season.

Ronnie is no stranger to the Wisconsin Woodchucks as he served as an Assistant Coach in 2017. He then took one year off from college baseball to head back to professional baseball to become the Defensive Coach with the Batavia Muckdogs, which is the Miami Marlins minor league Short Season team in New York. Ronnie was selected to coach in the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star game in his first season.

He has also had coaching stops at Seminole State College and the highly respected Florida Travel Baseball program. Richardson is currently an Assistant Coach at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida.

"Ronnie is a well-connected and respected in the college and professional ranks, he has played and coached baseball at the very high level everywhere he has been. He has the ability to build relationships with players and his vision of impacting our players is exciting. I look forward to the product that he will put on the field this summer in Wausau," said Woodchucks President & General Manager Ryan Treu.

This will be Ronnie's second summer in Wausau. "I'm very excited for this opportunity and to be a part of the Woodchucks. I want to make this the best environment for the players and also Wausau and Central Wisconsin. We will need your help all summer long making these guys feel at home and making it a great place where guys love to return," said new Field Manager Ronnie Richardson.

Richardson played college ball at the University of Central Florida where he posted a .305 batting average and a .480 obp. During his final season in 2012 Richardson had 9 HR and 24 stolen bases. Richardson was drafted three times by major league teams. First by the Twins in the 11th round in 2009, then by the Cubs during the 31st round in 2011 before being drafted by the Padres in the 16th round of the 2012 draft. Richardson played in the Padres organization until 2015.

Ronnie Richardson Playing Career:

College: University of Central Florida

Drafted By the Minnesota Twins, 11th round 2009

Drafted By the Chicago Cubs, 31st round 2011

Drafted & Signed By the San Diego Padres, 16th round 2012

Professional Playing Career:

2012 Eugene Emeralds

2013 Eugene Emeralds & Lake Elsinore Storm

2014 Fort Wayne Tin Caps

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will open their 26th season at Athletic Park on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. All ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055, stop by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403, or go online to www.woodchucks.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in April of 2019.

