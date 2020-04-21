Woodchucks Announce Returning Pitcher

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce a familiar face returning to the 2020 roster. Brett Wicklund, who played for the Woodchucks in 2018, is returning to the team this summer.

Brett Wicklund is a junior at Illinois State University. He pitched 13.2 innings this 2020 season with eight strikeouts. In 2019, Wicklund posted a 4-4 record with a 4.50 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 64.0 innings of work. As a Woodchuck in 2018, Wicklund stared four games and saw 24 innings on the mound. He struck out 13 opponents and recorded a 3.00 ERA. He is originally from Chicago, IL.

