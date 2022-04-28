Woodchucks Announce Returning of Pitcher Chirico in 3 Player Signing

April 28, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks bring Northwestern Florida Colleges Dante Chirico back for the 2022 season as well as signing outfielder Zeb Roos from Wofford College and right-handed pitcher Davis Luikart from Pepperdine University.

OF - Zeb Roos | 5'11" | Jr. | - Wofford College

Zeb played high school baseball in St. Louis, MO before going to Wofford for college ball. During the 2021 season Zeb started 37 times for the terriers, where he hit .244 with 20 runs, and 19 RBIs on 29 hits. This season at Wofford Zeb has a hitting AVG of .294, with more runs scored than strikeouts, and 10 RBI's, in his 15 starts.

RHP - Dante Chirico | 6'0" | So. | Northwest Florida State College

Dante Played with the Woodchucks during the 2021 season, where he pitched 45.2 innings, in 15 games, earning 3 W's. His highlight as a Woodchucks came in a win August 4th against Fond Du Lac where he pitched 7 innings with 7 strikeouts being thrown. This season at NWFSC Dante has pitched 23,2 innings, throwing 30 strikeouts against 95 batters.

RHP - Davis Luikart | 5'11" | Fr. | Pepperdine University

Coming out of high school Davis was named to the All-State team 3 out of his 4 years, throwing 153 strikes in his 117 innings pitched his senior season. Since beginning his collegiate career at Pepperdine, Davis has pitched in 10 games for 19 innings, in these 19 innings he has struck out 11 batters while only allowing 7 runs.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.