Woodchucks Announce Return of Share the Glove Grant

Wausau, Wisc. - The Wausau Woodchucks and the Northwoods League Foundation are now accepting applications for the 2023 Share the Glove Equipment Grant.

The Share the Glove Equipment Grant was introduced in 2018 as a part of the Northwoods League's 25th Season Celebration, with the mission of further inspiring a love for and participation in youth baseball and softball throughout communities.

This year, the Woodchucks will be awarding the grant to a local youth baseball team. The grant includes a standardized set of Rawlings Baseball Equipment sized for youth ages nine through twelve.

The Woodchucks look forward to positively supporting and inspiring the Wausau area community through the Share the Glove Grant, along with continuing to enrich the quality of life for children and families in the area through baseball.

For more information about the Share the Glove Grant, or to apply, please visit https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/community/community-initiatives/share-the-glove/

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, WI on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

