Woodchucks Announce New Radio Voice for the 2019 Season

Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce their new radio voice for the upcoming 2019 season. Connor McCann, a Journalism major from the University of Missouri, will be calling all radio games for the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

McCann will be entering his senior year at the University of Missouri. A Glenview, IL native, Connor is excited to be joining the Woodchucks for the 2019 season. Connor currently broadcasts Mizzou football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, and soccer games live for the school's radio station KCOU 88.1. He also has experience working with a local radio station in his hometown of Glenview and sports writing for the City of the Take Chicago Sports News website.

Connor says, "I am looking forward to working with the Woodchucks this summer because being able to call a team's entire season has always been a dream of mine. I've been eagerly getting ready for the season by calling games for KCOU 88.1, and I can't wait to do the best work for the Woodchucks as I possibly can!"

Hear Connor this summer for all Wisconsin Woodchucks games broadcast on Fox Sports Wausau AM 1390 and FM 93.9.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

