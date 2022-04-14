Woodchucks Announce 3 More Players for 2022 Season

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks sign Amani Larry from New Orleans University and two Georgia players, Dwight Allen II and DJ Radtke for the 2022 season.

IF - Amani Larry | 5'11" | So. | - New Orleans University

Amani played for East Central CC in 2021, during his season there he had a .518 on-base percentage and had 53 runs, 26 stolen bases, and 43 RBIs earning a first-team all-conference and region selection. This season Amani is hitting .375 with 45 hits and 30 RBIs.

OF - Dwight Allen II | 6'1" | Fr. | University of Georgia

Dwight comes from Milton Ga where he played for Woodward Academy. During Highschool Dwight played for the Mets Scout Team, Georgia Bombers, Exposure 18U Prime and was a part of the Perfect Game WWBA 17U National Qualifier and the PBR Classic Championship.

RHP - DJ Radtke | 6'3" | Fr. | University of Georgia

DJ played high school ball for Blessed Trinity HS in Marietta, GA. During DJ's senior year of high school, he tallied a 6-2 record while having an ERA of 0.00 while throwing 108 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. DJ was also named to the 2021 Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine All-State Team.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

